You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GL posts H1 net loss of US$19.8m on British hotel closures

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT
GL

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator GL sank into the red in its first half-year, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit its British portfolio, unaudited results on Wednesday showed.

GL, formerly known as GuocoLeisure, posted a net loss of US$19.8 million for the six months to Dec 31, 2020, against a profit of US$26.9 million in the year-ago period.

This was in spite of US$26.5 million in other operating income from insurance claims over the Covid-19 business interruption, as well as government pandemic relief schemes in both Britain and Singapore.

Group revenue fell to US$19.5 million - down by 89.9 per cent from US$193.3 million in the year before - on lower turnover in both the hotel and oil and gas segments.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Most of the group's core hospitality properties were closed during the reporting period, the results noted - no thanks to pandemic-related curbs in the British operating market.

GL said it is expecting its hotels in Britain to continue facing a difficult operating environment this year, as new lockdowns in January have shuttered hotels again.

The group pointed to uncertainty over when the properties will be allowed to reopen.

It also noted: "The Covid-19 pandemic continues to significantly curtail business activity in London and depress demand for London hotel rooms."

Meanwhile, oil and gas revenue fell on lower crude oil and gas prices, despite support from the Australian dollar's gains against the greenback.

In its outlook statement, GL said that it had acted to preserve liquidity through measures such as pursuing insurance claims and ensuring the availability of credit facilities.

The group had secured borrowings of US$76.8 million and unsecured borrowings of US$176 million as at end-2020.

It noted that it still has banking lines for funding needs.

Loss per share came to 1.5 US cents for the half-year, against earnings per share of 2.1 US cents before.

Net asset value stood at 72.3 US cents a share, down from 82.8 US cents as at June 30, 2020.

No dividend was recommended for the period, unchanged from the year before.

Before the results, shares added S$0.01 or 1.82 per cent to close at S$0.56.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

AEM's bid for CEI cements its M&A strategy to extend industry leadership

Novo Tellus to take controlling stake in Grand Venture Tech via placement, vendor share sale

Companies with better social practices earn higher returns: report

AmBank, CGS-CIMB 'neutral' on glovemaking sector

Aspen says glovemaking unit secured US$100m in sales for 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for