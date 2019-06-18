You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Global Invacom buys Apexsat’s technology for 250,000 euros

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 9:05 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

GLOBAL Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment, on Tuesday said it has acquired the assets and intellectual property (IP) of Apexsat group for 250,000 euros (S$385,000).

Apexsat specialises in the design and manufacture of steerable earth station solutions, as well as motorised and transportable antenna systems. 

According to Global Invacom, Apexsat has developed its own systems with integrated tracking and positioning software. Global Invacom claims that this software is "widely recognised as one of the most technologically advanced in the industry".

The systems also have their own fibre-based, multi-functional command and control systems in addition to rotation and elevation systems, tailored for tracking Inclined Orbit, LEO (Low Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellites, as well as being suitable for UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) tracking, Global Invacom said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group believes that this acquisition will broaden its product suite, enabling it to manufacture products for the upcoming LEO and MEO satellite communication constellations market, and Satcom On The Pause (SOTP) tracking two way systems.

The acquisition is also expected to contribute to the group's financial performance in the first full year of ownership, Global Invacom said.

The purchase price of 250,000 euros will be paid in cash upon completion of the deal, and Apexsat will be integrated into Global Invacom's existing, antenna manufacturing subsidiary in Accrington, UK.

Said Tony Taylor, executive chairman of Global Invacom: "We are delighted to be announcing a highly strategic acquisition which brings talent, expertise and know-how into our business. This is an excellent example of how Global Invacom can continue to broaden its product base alongside securing valuable IP, which we believe will underpin further product development.

"Furthermore, we believe that by integrating the Apexsat technology into Global Invacom, we will be able to upscale the existing Apexsat and Global Invacom customer base through the delivery of high quality, bespoke products."

Shares in Global Invacom closed at 7.8 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 Singapore cent, or 1.3 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

Design Studio names new chief financial officer

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

OUE subscribes for all shares of Indonesia investment holding firm for 11b rupiah

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Big 3 banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

AEI inks framework deal to buy LNG on behalf of China's Zhongneng International Gas

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

BP_SGcondo_180619_4.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers mop up more new homes in May amid surge in launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening