Global Invacom buys Apexsat’s technology for 250,000 euros

GLOBAL Invacom, a global provider of satellite communications equipment, on Tuesday said it has acquired the assets and intellectual property (IP) of Apexsat group for 250,000 euros (S$385,000).

Apexsat specialises in the design and manufacture of steerable earth station solutions, as well as motorised and transportable antenna systems.

According to Global Invacom, Apexsat has developed its own systems with integrated tracking and positioning software. Global Invacom claims that this software is "widely recognised as one of the most technologically advanced in the industry".

The systems also have their own fibre-based, multi-functional command and control systems in addition to rotation and elevation systems, tailored for tracking Inclined Orbit, LEO (Low Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellites, as well as being suitable for UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) tracking, Global Invacom said.

The group believes that this acquisition will broaden its product suite, enabling it to manufacture products for the upcoming LEO and MEO satellite communication constellations market, and Satcom On The Pause (SOTP) tracking two way systems.

The acquisition is also expected to contribute to the group's financial performance in the first full year of ownership, Global Invacom said.

The purchase price of 250,000 euros will be paid in cash upon completion of the deal, and Apexsat will be integrated into Global Invacom's existing, antenna manufacturing subsidiary in Accrington, UK.

Said Tony Taylor, executive chairman of Global Invacom: "We are delighted to be announcing a highly strategic acquisition which brings talent, expertise and know-how into our business. This is an excellent example of how Global Invacom can continue to broaden its product base alongside securing valuable IP, which we believe will underpin further product development.

"Furthermore, we believe that by integrating the Apexsat technology into Global Invacom, we will be able to upscale the existing Apexsat and Global Invacom customer base through the delivery of high quality, bespoke products."

Shares in Global Invacom closed at 7.8 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 Singapore cent, or 1.3 per cent.