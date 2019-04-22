Global Invacom Group's proposed acquisition of Tactilis terminated

Get our introductory offer at only
SATELLITE communications equipment provider Global Invacom Group (GInva) and vendor, Tactilis Pte Limited, have decided to mutually terminate GInva's proposed acquisition of Tactilis Sdn Bhd after failing to fulfil all the conditions in the sale and purchase agreement (SPA).
