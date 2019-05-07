Global Invacom wins US$6m in contracts to supply direct-to-home satellite units

GLOBAL Invacom's wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary, Global Invacom Sdn Bhd, has secured two contracts worth a total US$6 million to supply direct-to-home satellite outdoor units to a major Asian broadcaster, the group said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

It will supply equipment to enhance the infrastructure used to transmit high-definition satellite television for its client's subscribers throughout the entire territory covered by the service.

The first contract is for equipment similar to that supplied by Global Invacom previously, while the second is for equipment that had been previously supplied by its only other competitor, said the company.

Both contracts will run for 24 months and are expected to contribute to the group’s financial performance for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Global Invacom had secured its first contract with this client back in December 2012.

Tony Taylor, executive chairman of Global Invacom, said: “These contract wins underscore our partner’s continued faith in our services and products. We value the strong relationship built up over the years with such a large Asian broadcaster."

Watchlist-listed Global Invacom's shares were up S$0.007 or 11.3 per cent to S$0.069 as at 1.42pm.