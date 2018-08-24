You are here

Global Yellow Pages to pay S$1.18m in costs to Promedia Directories for copyright infringement suit

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 8:30 AM
GLOBAL Yellow Pages (GYP) has been ordered by the Singapore High Court to pay S$1.18 million in costs to Promedia Directories Pte Ltd, GYP said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday.

Promedia Directories was awarded costs after GYP lost a copyright infringement case against it in January 2017.

GYP, a mainboard-listed real estate developer, said the company will make further announcements on the case as and when appropriate.

Shares of GYP last traded at S$0.174 on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 3 per cent.

