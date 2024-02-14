GlobalFoundries forecasts hit as chip customers seek advanced processes, clear inventory

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 12:51 pm Updated Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 12:53 pm
Customers in end markets such as communications infrastructure and data centre have been working down existing chip inventory, weighing on demand for GlobalFoundries.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES forecasts its first quarter below market estimates on Tuesday (Feb 13), as some customers continue to clear excess chip inventory while others opt for more advanced manufacturing processes which are not provided by the contract chipmaker.

Shares of the company were down 4 per cent.

Analysts said the company is at a disadvantage as customers such as Advanced Micro Devices and smartphone chip giant Qualcomm migrate away from the relatively less advanced nodes, which GlobalFoundries utilises, to single-digit nodes, which it does not support.

“Our communications infrastructure and data centre segment continued to show weakness to 2023. Partly due to ... the accelerated node migration of data centre and digital-centric customers to single-digit nanometres,” said CEO Thomas Caulfield on a post earnings call.

Various chipmakers in their quarterly earnings have also signalled the beginning of a supply glut in the automotive sector.

But GlobalFoundries said it expects automotive revenue growth to continue in 2024 due to increased semiconductor content across the vehicle architecture.

GlobalFoundries expects its first-quarter revenue to be in the range of US$1.5 billion to US$1.54 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$1.76 billion, according to LSEG data.

“We remain cautious on the outlook for 2024, and are closely monitoring for signs of improved demand in the macroeconomic indicators while our customers actively manage down their inventory levels,” Caulfield said.

GlobalFoundries expects adjusted profit per share to be in the range of 18 US cents to 28 US cents in the first quarter, versus analysts’ estimate of 46 US cents.

The company’s revenue of US$1.85 billion for the fourth quarter was in line with analysts’ expectations, while its adjusted profit per share beat estimates. REUTERS

