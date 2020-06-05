Go beyond fundamentals, technicals for stock selection: Maybank KE

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INSTEAD of looking at fundamentals and technicals of stocks, investors should rely on alternative data such as a company's management and balance sheets to benefit from the current economic climate, said Thilan Wickramasinghe, Maybank Kim Eng's head of research.
Mr...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes