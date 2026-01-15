Go big or go home: What SGX and Nasdaq’s S$2 billion dual-listing threshold signals to the market

Requirement ensures that potential issuers are big enough for institutional and analyst attention, and have sufficient liquidity, say observers

Analysts largely concur that companies that are likely to be interested in the bridge would include Nasdaq-listed or Nasdaq-ready firms with international or Asian-focused growth strategies. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] The S$2 billion market-capitalisation requirement for the dual-listing bridge between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq serves as a quality filter for prospective issuers, said industry watchers.

“It signals that the SGX-Nasdaq dual-listing bridge is aimed squarely at issuers with institutional depth, proven governance, and the capacity to sustain liquidity across two major markets,” said Grace Chong, head of the financial regulatory practice at law firm Drew & Napier.

She noted that companies with such a size will likely also have mature internal controls, experienced management teams that are familiar with cross-border regulatory engagements, as well as diversified revenue streams. This would reduce execution, reputational and systemic risks for both exchanges, she added.