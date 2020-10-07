Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman but staying on as ID

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GOH Jin Hian has left his post as chairman of Cordlife Group with immediate effect, although he continues to serve as an independent director. He also remains the non-executive chairman of New Silkroutes Group.
The announcement comes after Inter-Pacific Petroleum's (IPP)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes