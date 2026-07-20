Gold at a crossroads: Can the US$4,000 floor hold?

The current price action suggests that gold has arrived at a significant inflection point

AFTER delivering one of the strongest rallies in recent history, gold has spent much of 2026 undergoing a healthy, albeit sharp, correction. Prices have retreated from record highs near US$5,600 to trade around the US$4,000 mark, erasing a sizeable portion of the gains accumulated in the first quarter.

While the decline has unsettled bullish sentiment, the current price action suggests that gold has arrived at a technically and fundamentally significant inflection point.

From a chart perspective, the US$4,000 level is more than just a round number. It represents a key psychological support level that investors are closely watching. At the same time, the correction has reached the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from late-2025 to the February 2026 peak, a level widely regarded by technical analysts as the “golden ratio”, where long-term trends often find support before resuming direction.

So far, buyers have repeatedly emerged around this region, indicating that longer-term investors continue to view the recent weakness as a correction, rather than the beginning of a prolonged bear market. The US$4000 mark looks like a lucrative entry point even from the perspective of the central banks, which have been accumulating gold reserves for a couple of years.

However, technical levels alone are unlikely to determine gold’s next major move. The remainder of 2026 will be driven largely by macroeconomic developments, particularly the evolving relationship between inflation expectations, monetary policy, and geopolitical risks.

The renewed deterioration in relations between US and Iran has once again placed the Middle East firmly back on investors’ radar. The latest military escalation has revived concerns over disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global crude oil exports.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Any sustained increase in energy prices risks feeding directly into global inflation. While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, the relationship is rarely straightforward. Rising oil prices can initially support bullion through increased demand for safe-haven assets and inflation protection. However, if higher energy prices lead to persistent inflation, central banks may be forced to respond with tighter monetary policy. This creates an important balancing act for investors.

Recent US inflation data showed encouraging signs of moderation, with headline inflation easing more than expected as lower energy prices temporarily reduced pressures. Yet these figures largely reflected the brief period of calm following earlier ceasefire efforts, conditions that have since reversed as geopolitical tensions intensified once again. Markets therefore remain reluctant to conclude that the inflation battle has been won.

Instead, investors are increasingly aware that geopolitical developments can alter the inflation outlook almost overnight. A further escalation in the Middle East could quickly lift oil prices, raise transportation and manufacturing costs, once again placing inflation at the centre of monetary policy discussions.

Should inflation begin to reaccelerate, the US Federal Reserve may be forced to maintain higher interest rates for longer, or, in a less likely but increasingly discussed scenario, consider additional rate hikes.

Higher interest rates typically strengthen the US dollar while increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, creating a more challenging environment for bullion prices. This explains why gold has struggled to benefit fully from recent geopolitical tensions. While safe-haven demand remains supportive, expectations of tighter monetary policy have largely offset those gains.

If the US$4,000 support eventually gives way, the next technical zone lies between US$3,500 and US$3,700, corresponding with the 78.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement and a region of previous consolidation. This area is likely to attract renewed long-term buying interest and could provide a stronger structural base for prices.

Looking ahead, gold’s trajectory for the remainder of 2026 will depend less on technical indicators alone and more on the interaction between inflation, Fed policy and geopolitical developments.

A de-escalation in global tensions combined with easing inflation could allow gold to stabilise before gradually recovering. Conversely, a prolonged conflict that fuels inflation while prompting a more hawkish Fed could extend the current correction before stronger long-term support levels come into focus.

For now, the US$4,000 level remains the line separating a temporary correction from the possibility of a deeper retracement. Markets have already tested it numerous times, and whether it ultimately holds may depend not on the charts, but on the next headline from Washington, Teheran, or the Federal Reserve.

The writer is senior market analyst at Phillip Nova