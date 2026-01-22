The Business Times
Gold eases as tariff risks over Greenland fade, while US$7,000 an ounce remains on the table

Market watchers caution that heavy speculative bets could trigger price corrections if sentiment falters

Benicia Tan

Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 08:48 AM
    • Industry observers noted that gold’s record rally from 2025 has continued to piggyback on a slew of structural factors, including investor risk-hedging. 
    [SINGAPORE] Gold slipped as much as 1 per cent in Asian trading on Thursday (Jan 22) morning after US President Donald Trump pulled back on threats to impose tariffs on European nations, adding that a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland has been made. 

    The precious metal pierced the US$4,800 mark the day prior, after three days of consecutive gains on escalating concerns over the US’ bid to annex the Danish territory. 

    Spot gold retreated 1 per cent to US$4,785.53 as at 8.19 am in Singapore. Spot silver slid 1.9 per cent to US$91.26, while spot platinum and palladium fell.  

