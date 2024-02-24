Gold gains on dollar weakness, safe-haven demand

GOLD prices were set for a weekly gain on Friday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand from escalating tensions in the Middle East, even as US Federal Reserve officials bruised hopes of early rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent to US$2,040.69 per ounce as of 1.51 pm ET (1851 GMT) and was on track for a 1.4 per cent weekly rise.

US gold futures settled 0.9 per cent higher at US$2,049.4.

The dollar index edged down 0.1 per cent and was heading for its first weekly dip in almost two months as investors took a breather from a recent rally built on expectations the Fed would delay rate cuts. US Treasury yields also were down for the week, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive to overseas buyers.

“Gold is up primarily on the fact that the US dollar is a little weaker,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“It’s a delicate walk right now in the precious metals market, but there is a lot of safe-haven buying despite the rates being as high as they are.”

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that he was in “no rush” to cut rates, firming investor bets against US interest rate cuts before June.

Most policymakers at the Fed’s last meeting were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon, minutes showed.

Recent data showing higher-than-expected U.S. consumer and producer prices also dashed speculation about an early interest rate cut, further weighing on bullion.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

“More hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight have been a modest drag for the yellow metal,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Meanwhile, a surge of interest in bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is prompting investors to swap out holdings in gold-backed ETFs.

Spot platinum lost 0.1 per cent to US$901.21, palladium rose 1.9 per cent to US$986.56. Silver was up 1 per cent to US$22.98, but was down 1.8 per cent so far in the week. REUTERS