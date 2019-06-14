You are here

Gold miner Wilton Resources says no exploration activities in May

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 8:20 AM
CATALIST-LISTED gold miner Wilton Resources Corporation on Friday said that there were no exploration activities carried out in May with regard to the group's Ciemas gold project, located in West Java, Indonesia. 

"The operational activity is focused on production, where the construction of a gold processing plant with the capacity of 500 tonne per day has reached its final stages," the company said. 

It added that there are six prospects for its exploration activities - Cikadu, Sekolah, Cibatu, Pasir Manggu, Cibak and Cipancar, which have been explored and reported on the independent qualified person report signed last September.

Shares in Wilton Resources last traded flat at 2.3 Singapore cents on June 4. 

