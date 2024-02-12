Gold takes pause in light trading; eyes on Fed in data-packed week

GOLD prices steadied in a tight range on Monday (Feb 12) in holiday-thinned trading, as investors awaited remarks from a slew of US Federal Reserve officials in a data-packed week.

Spot gold was flat at US$2,022.39 per ounce, oscillating in a US$5 range, as of 0340 GMT.

US gold futures were also steady at US$2,036.20 per ounce.

“Gold is remarkably resilient, given we’ve seen almost 60 basis points of cuts (for 2024) come out of the market since the January high,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“Positioning is neutral, and if the data deteriorates softening the dollar and deepening US rate cut bets, then gold will shine again. The big risk this week is consumer price index (CPI) - if that comes in hot, another test of US$2,000/ounce level could be on the cards”

Trading is expected to be thin during Asian trading hours due to holidays in China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Comex gold speculators raised their net long position by 10,616 contracts to 82,591 in the week ended Feb 6, data showed last Friday.

Market participants will focus on US CPI data on Tuesday, retail sales data on Thursday and produce price index (PPI) data on Friday, while also awaiting remarks from at least Fed officials this week.

Several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have said last week they want to see more evidence inflation will continue to decline before cutting rates.

Traders have all but ruled out a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in March, according to LSEG’s Interest Rate Probability app, IRPR. It shows around a 62 per cent chance of a cut in the May meeting.

Spot platinum fell 0.2 per cent to US$870.25 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.3 per cent to US$861.48, while silver was also up 0.3 per cent to US$22.66. REUTERS