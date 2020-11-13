You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Agri Q3 net loss narrows from previous quarter on higher CPO prices

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 8:56 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

GOLDEN Agri-Resources' net loss narrowed for its fiscal third quarter, shrinking 92 per cent to US$5 million for the three months ended Sept 30, from US$61 million in the previous quarter, it said Friday morning.

In a business update, the palm oil plantation company said rising crude palm oil (CPO) market prices resulted in the continuing recovery of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter. EBITDA rose 19 per cent to US$124 million, from US$105 million in Q2.

Revenue for the third quarter fell 7 per cent to US$1.61 billion, from US$1.73 billion in Q2, due to lower sales volume.

For the nine-month period ended Sept 30, Golden Agri recorded US$5 billion in revenue, up 6 per cent from US$4.73 billion in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to higher average selling prices.

However, its net loss widened during the first nine months of 2020, rising to US$162 million, from US$46 million for the same period in 2019. Golden Agri said this was due to foreign exchange translation loss and deferred tax expense, which are mostly non-cash.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Although the industry is in its peak production season, global palm oil supply and demand positions remain tight," Golden Agri said.

It noted that there is a tight supply situation for vegetable oils, as water deficits last year and reduced fertiliser application have resulted in current palm oil production lagging behind expectation. It added that extreme weather is also a risk factor that can impact supply.

"Demand remains strong as key consuming countries have continued to replenish their stocks while Indonesia biodiesel consumption further strengthened demand fundamentals," Golden Agri said, adding that there is short-term support to crude palm oil prices amid low crude oil prices.

It also said price volatility can be expected, especially with uncertainties arising from Covid-19.

"Long-term fundamentals of the industry remain in place as palm oil is the most consumed vegetable oil with its high versatility and lowest cost of production."

Golden Agri shares closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent higher at 14.9 cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Nov 13, 2020 08:31 AM
Transport

US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers

[NEW YORK] Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines will end the year with the lowest number of workers since at...

Nov 13, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street...

Nov 13, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

'No evidence' of lost or changed votes: US election officials

[WASHINGTON] Senior US federal and state election officials said on Thursday that there was "no evidence" that votes...

Nov 13, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

SINGPOST Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for