Golden Agri-Resources H2 profit falls 8.5% to US$239.9 million

Revenue rises 17.9% to US$6.8 billion, from US$5.8 billion a year earlier

Golden Agri-Resources proposed a final dividend of S$0.00952 per share for FY2025. PHOTO: GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES

[SINGAPORE] Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) on Thursday (Feb 26) recorded an 8.5 per cent drop in net profit to US$239.9 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from US$262.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

Earnings per share stood at US$0.0189 for the half-year, down from US$0.0207 the year before.

H2 revenue rose 17.9 per cent to US$6.8 billion, from US$5.8 billion the year before.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, net profit climbed 9.8 per cent to US$400.2 million, while revenue was up 18.7 per cent to US$13 billion.

Profitability was affected mainly by the absence of non-recurring gains on the disposal of joint ventures recorded in 2024, and higher income-tax expenses, GAR said.

Growth in revenue was driven by higher international crude palm oil prices and increased sales volume.

A final dividend of S$0.00952 per share was proposed for FY2025, up from S$0.00804 in FY2024.

The proposed final dividend will be paid on May 20, subject to shareholders’ approval at GAR’s annual meeting on Apr 24 and after books closure on May 8.

Chairman and chief executive officer Franky O Widjaja said: “The board is pleased to report a steady year for GAR amid market and global economic uncertainties, achieving record-high revenue while maintaining profitability”.

He added that long-term demand fundamentals for palm oil remain firm, driven by global population growth and rising renewable energy demand.

“Supply growth, however, is expected to remain constrained by ageing plantations and replanting programmes. Industry volatility is also expected to persist with uncertainties around extreme weather conditions, geopolitical developments, shifts in global trade policies, and energy market dynamics,” he noted.

Shares of GAR closed S$0.005 or 1.7 per cent lower at S$0.29 on Thursday, before the results were announced.