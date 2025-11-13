The Business Times

Golden Agri-Resources Q3 profit rises 17% to US$124 million on higher output and palm oil prices

Revenue grew 9% to US$3.4 billion, from US$3.1 billion the quarter before

Summarise
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Nov 13, 2025 · 08:12 AM
    • GAR says the upstream segment contributed to earnings growth.
    • GAR says the upstream segment contributed to earnings growth. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) posted a 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30 to US$124 million, from US$106 million.

    For the nine-month period, net profit rose 29 per cent to US$284 million, from US$220 million the year before.

    On Thursday (Nov 13), the company attributed its performance to improved plantation output and a 17 per cent rise in crude palm oil prices.

    Revenue for the third quarter grew 9 per cent to US$3.4 billion, from US$3.1 billion the quarter before. For the nine-month period, revenue increased 21 per cent to US$9.5 billion, from US$7.9 billion in the year-ago period.

    “Higher output helped capitalise on the stronger prices, while a modest increase in downstream volume further supported revenue growth,” GAR said.

    It added that foreign exchange gains in the third quarter were recorded at US$8 million, compared to a loss of US$17 million in the previous corresponding period.

    The upstream segment contributed to earnings growth, the company said. “Although merchandising volume has improved since the second quarter, downstream performance remained affected by a competitive market environment.”

    Fruit yield for the nine-month period rose 6 per cent year on year, from 12.8 to 13.6 tonnes a hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions.

    “This translated into a total fruit output of 6.7 million tonnes, with a corresponding increase in palm product output of 6 per cent to almost two million tonnes,” GAR said.

    Shares of GAR closed flat at S$0.28 on Wednesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Golden Agri-ResourcesFinancial resultsPalm oil

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More