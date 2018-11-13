You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources sinks into the red with US$53.92m Q3 loss

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 8:55 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 11:38 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

GOLDEN Agri-Resources slipped into the red for the third quarter despite an increase in revenue.

The leading palm oil producer posted a net loss of US$53.92 million for the three months ended Sept 30, a reversal from a net profit of US$43.68 million for a year-ago period.

Loss per share for Q3 was 0.42 US cent compared to earnings per share of 0.34 US cent for the same period the previous year.

Third-quarter revenue was 3.2 per cent higher at US$1.84 billion on strong palm product output recovery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm’s palm product output recorded a quarterly growth of 30 per cent to 917,000 tonnes for the three months to Sept 30.

It's nine-month net loss was US$81.09 million.

The firm said its operating performance was mainly affected by softer crude palm oil (CPO) prices and the weakening of certain currencies against the US dollar.

Its foreign exchange loss for Q3 almost tripled to US$28.68 million, up from US$7.43 million for the same quarter last year. 

The firm also posted other operating loss of US$1.01 million for Q3, reversing from other operating income of US$20.51 million for the previous corresponding period.  This was mainly due to a loss in fair value of biological assets in line with lower CPO prices compared to a gain for the year-ago period.

While CPO prices remain subject to market conditions and externalities including changing weather and government policies, the firm said it expect the demand for palm oil to remain stable, supported especially by an increase in biodiesel consumption in Indonesia. 

It added that it “will continue to enhance its integrated operation capabilities to optimise profit opportunities across the value chain”.  

Golden Agri-Resources closed at 24.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.5 Singapore cent. 

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Nov 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening