You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources leads A$249m bid for Australia-listed Stanmore Coal

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 8:52 AM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 10:13 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE-listed Golden Energy and Resources (GEAR) is leading deals worth up to A$249 million to acquire Australia-listed Stanmore Coal.

GEAR is acquiring a 19.9 per cent stake in coking coal-focused Stanmore for A$47.6 million (S$47.9 million) in cash, with plans to eventually transfer that interest to a 51 per cent joint venture that is offering up to A$201 million for all the remaining shares of Stanmore.

The offer by joint venture Golden Investments (Australia), which GEAR has set up with Ascend Global Investment Fund, is pegged at A$0.95 per Stanmore share. After the offer closes, Golden Investments will acquire GEAR's 19.9 per cent Stanmore stake for a number of Golden Investments shares equal to the cash amount that GEAR paid for the Stanmore shares. GEAR is acquiring the Stanmore shares from Greatgroup Investments, Stanmore's largest shareholder.

The volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Stanmore Coal's shares for all trades done on 16 Nov - the last full day of trading before the announcement - was approximately A$0.8597 per share. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Explaining the acquisition, coal producer GEAR said: "By acquiring an interest in Stanmore Coal, a primarily coking coal focused company, GEAR hopes to enhance its overall asset portfolio in the current commodity price environment by diversifying and expanding its coal product suite and geographical presence."

GEAR and Ascend Global have agreed to fund Golden Investments' bid by subscribing for additional Golden Investments shares. GEAR has agreed to subscribe for shares totalling up to A$79.25 million, while Ascend Global will subscribe for up to A$121.88 million of shares only if Golden Investments is able to obtain control of at least 51 per cent of Stanmore.

Based on Stanmore Coal's FY18 results, the net asset value (NAV) and net tangible assets (NTA) of the sale shares translating to the 19.9 per cent stake are about A$14.56 million and approximately A$13.81 million respectively, as at June 30. Meanwhile, the NAV and the NTA of the shares under the offer (attributable to GEAR’s 31.9 per cent stake in Golden Investments before the transfer of the sale shares) are approximately A$23.31 million and A$22.11 million respectively as at June 30.

Based on Stamford Coal's financial year 2018 results, the net profit before income tax, minority interests and extraordinary items attributable to the sale shares is A$2 million; while the same profit for the shares under the offer is approximately A$3.20 million.

Golden Investments' shareholders will fund their respective subscriptions in Golden Investments through a combination of existing cash reserves, GEAR's finance facility of up to A$150 million and via Ascend Global's undrawn capital commitments of US$100 million from investors.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_DASCHOOL19_3620818.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Consumer

MindChamps pushing into Beijing pre-school market

Nov 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Starhill Global Reit, Procurri, Pan-United, Golden Energy and Resources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening