You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources Q3 profit up 50.2%

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 8:53 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

INTERNATIONAL coal mining and trading company Golden Energy and Resources reported a 50.2 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter, as earnings jumped from US$9.9 million to US$14.9 million. This was mainly due to higher revenue from the coal mining and coal trading divisions.

Revenue increased 59.9 per cent to US$286.7 million from US$179.3 million year-on-year.

Higher profit translated to earnings per share of 63 US cents for the three months ended September, up from 42 US cents for the corresponding period a year ago.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.39 Singapore cents, higher than 1.01 Singapore cents one year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Executive director and group chief executive officer of Golden Energy and Resources Fuganto Widjaja said in a press statement: "We are glad to have posted strong revenue and profit growth amidst a seasonally weak quarter, which was exacerbated by the ongoing US-China trade tensions. The fundamentals for long-term demand remain robust, and we continued to remain profitable."

The counter was unchanged at 24.5 Singapore cents when markets closed.

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening