Golden Energy and Resources unit purchases A$4.09m of Stanmore Coal shares

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 6:48 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

GOLDEN Investments, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Wednesday evening announced it has made an on-market purchase of 4,094,186 Stanmore Coal Shares in aggregate.

Golden Investments’ aggregate shareholding in Stanmore Coal has increased from approximately 57.3 per cent to approximately 58.8 per cent.

The aggregate offer price for the on-market purchase shares was approximately A$4.09 million (S$3.75 million) in cash. 

The unaudited net asset value and net tangible assets of the on-market purchase shares as at Dec 31, 2019 are approximately A$2.46 million and approximately A$1.35 million respectively, while the market value of the on-market purchase shares is approximately A$4.09 million.

This was calculated based on the volume weighted average price of approximately A$1.0001 per Stanmore Coal Share for all the trades done on May 5, 2020 (the last full day of trading in the Stanmore Coal Shares on the ASX immediately prior to the on-market purchases).

Gear’s shares closed down 0.4 Singapore cents, or 2.17 per cent to S$0.180 on Wednesday before the announcement was made.

