You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Energy JV completes acquisition of Australia gold mine

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 3:28 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

A JOINT-VENTURE (JV) company established by mainboard-listed mining company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) and specialist mining private equity manager EMR Capital has completed its acquisition of Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland.

The JV company, Ravenswood Gold Group, comprises Gear's wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Investments (Australia) II, and Raven Gold Nominee, which is the trustee of investors managed or advised by EMR.

In a previous bourse filing, Gear said Raven Gold Nominee would buy the mine for up to A$300 million (S$278.8 million).

In its latest filing on Tuesday, Gear said Raven Gold Nominee had paid former mine owner Carpentaria Gold a completion payment of A$50 million in cash, plus a working capital adjustment of A$1.6 million in cash. 

Ravenswood is about 130 kilometres south of Townsville in Queensland. It is an existing operation with "significant" expansion potential to become a large-scale, low-cost and long-life producer, Gear said in an earlier filing. 

SEE ALSO

Australian brewers swap cleansing ale for sanitiser in coronavirus fight

Gear has strategic investments in gold and coking coal producers in Australia via Westgold Resources Limited and Stanmore Coal Limited.

Gear shares were trading at 17.7 Singapore cents as at 2.44pm on Tuesday, up two cents or 12.7 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 03:21 PM
Consumer

Newlat agrees to buy Italian dairy group Centrale Latte d'Italia

[MILAN] Italian food group Newlat said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to buy a 46.24 per cent stake in dairy...

Mar 31, 2020 03:16 PM
Banking & Finance

French firms request 3.8b euros in state-guaranteed loans amid virus crisis

[PARIS] French companies have sought nearly four billion euros (S$6.27 billion) in loans guaranteed by the state to...

Mar 31, 2020 03:09 PM
Technology

France's JC Decaux to buy minority stake in Hong Kong's Clear Media

[PARIS] JC Decaux, the world's biggest outdoor advertising company, said on Tuesday that it would end up buying a...

Mar 31, 2020 03:07 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares post worst month ever amid recession fears

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed 2 per cent lower on Tuesday, recording their worst monthly performance ever, as...

Mar 31, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases

[SINGAPORE] The National University of Singapore (NUS) now has a total of 14 students who are confirmed to have been...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.