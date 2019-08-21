You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Energy raises Stanmore Coal stake in A$9.7m deal

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 6:58 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) has increased its shareholding in Australia-listed Stanmore Coal to 28.42 per cent from 25.85 per cent previously, it announced after market close on Wednesday.

Gear subsidiary Golden Investments (Australia) had on Aug 19 purchased 6.6 million shares in Stanmore Coal, representing about 2.58 per cent of its share capital, in an off-market block transaction.

The aggregate consideration of A$9.7 million (S$9.1 million) was arrived at on a willing buyer willing seller basis, to be satisfied in cash and funded by Gear's internal resources.

An earlier takeover offer by Gear, at A$0.95 a share, ended in January with Gear having increased its stake to 25.5 per cent, up from the 19.9 per cent bought from Hong Kong's Greatgroup Investments in November 2018.

Gear shares closed down 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.53 per cent at 18.9 Singapore cents ex-dividend on Wednesday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi initiates coverage on 'hidden industrial gem' ESR Reit with 'buy'

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Yanlord Land to sell US dollar bonds with 4.5 years tenure and NC of 2.5 years

SPH Reit launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme; in talks for potential acquisition

Synagie to provide brand store services for Lazada

Del Monte to close 2 US facilities, sell another as it turns to asset-light strategy

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

sg3.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

9 Kaki Bukit Place (PhotoCredit-CBRE).jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Real Estate

Kaki Bukit Place factory up for sale with S$5.5m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly