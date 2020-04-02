You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Golden Energy unit makes takeover bid for Stanmore Coal that could cost up to A$50.3m 

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 8:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

A SUBSIDIARY of Singapore-listed mining company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) has renewed a takeover attempt for Australia-listed Stanmore Coal, in a deal that could cost up to A$50.3 million (S$43.9 million). 

Golden Investments (Australia) is making an unconditional cash offer for all the ordinary shares in Stanmore Coal it does not already own, at A$1 per share, according to a bourse filing on Thursday morning.

Stanmore Coal explores, develops, produces and sells metallurgical and thermal coal.

Petra Capital, appointed as the broker for the takeover attempt, will stand in the market on behalf of Golden Investments and accept up to about 50.3 million shares.

The offer will officially be made from April 17, and close when trading ends on May 18 at 4pm Sydney time.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, MLT, Golden Agri-Res, EHT, Chasen, Silkroad Nickel

Golden Investments is currently the largest shareholder of the coal company, with voting power of about 31.4 per cent. 

The offer price of A$1 represents a 22 per cent premium to Stanmore Coal's closing price of A$0.82 on the Australia bourse on April 1, and a 27.3 per cent premium to the counter's 30-day volume-weighted average price to the same date. 

The renewed buyout offer comes more than a year after an unsuccessful attempt to obtain a majority position. Gear's previous takeover offer for the coal company was made at A$0.95 a share in November 2018, and ended with Golden Investments holding a 25.5 per cent stake as at the offer's close in January 2019.

On Thursday, Golden Investments said the offer will allow Stanmore Coal shareholders to realise value for their shares at an "attractive premium in a challenging environment, with an uncertain time horizon for recovery". 

It added that Stanmore Coal's share price has been declining since July last year as its operational and financial performance continues to deteriorate.

This share price fall has accelerated recently as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local and global economies, Golden Investments said. 

Shares of mainboard-listed Gear closed at 19.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up two cents or 11.3 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

Moody's cuts LMIRT outlook to negative on virus hit, rupiah weakness

Great Eastern offers customers 6-month grace period, instalment plans for payments

Global lockdowns, relief measures weigh on Singapore banks

Across vintages, SMEs to seek liquidity buffer for long winter

Data centre, industrial, healthcare Reits most resilient in recent sell-off

Aircon group's disclosure on MD's exit not cool

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 09:27 AM
Transport

US light vehicle sales in March fall 27% on month as virus outbreak intensifies

[BENGALURU] Light vehicle sales in the United States fell nearly 27 per cent in March compared with a month earlier...

Apr 2, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.0...

Apr 2, 2020 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

Fourth coronavirus death in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A Covid-19 patient has died on Thursday, Singapore's fourth death from the coronavirus.

Apr 2, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's cuts LMIRT outlook to negative on virus hit, rupiah weakness

MOODY'S Investors Service has changed its outlook on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) to negative from...

Apr 2, 2020 09:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy seeks industry standard for green LNG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy is asking potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers to help develop an...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.