Golden Energy unit makes takeover bid for Stanmore Coal that could cost up to A$50.3m 

A SUBSIDIARY of Singapore-listed mining company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) has renewed a takeover attempt for Australia-listed Stanmore Coal, in a deal that could cost up to A$50.3 million (S$43.9 million).

Golden Investments (Australia) is making an unconditional cash offer for all the ordinary shares in Stanmore Coal it does not already own, at A$1 per share, according to a bourse filing on Thursday morning.

Stanmore Coal explores, develops, produces and sells metallurgical and thermal coal.

Petra Capital, appointed as the broker for the takeover attempt, will stand in the market on behalf of Golden Investments and accept up to about 50.3 million shares.

The offer will officially be made from April 17, and close when trading ends on May 18 at 4pm Sydney time.

Golden Investments is currently the largest shareholder of the coal company, with voting power of about 31.4 per cent.

The offer price of A$1 represents a 22 per cent premium to Stanmore Coal's closing price of A$0.82 on the Australia bourse on April 1, and a 27.3 per cent premium to the counter's 30-day volume-weighted average price to the same date.

The renewed buyout offer comes more than a year after an unsuccessful attempt to obtain a majority position. Gear's previous takeover offer for the coal company was made at A$0.95 a share in November 2018, and ended with Golden Investments holding a 25.5 per cent stake as at the offer's close in January 2019.

On Thursday, Golden Investments said the offer will allow Stanmore Coal shareholders to realise value for their shares at an "attractive premium in a challenging environment, with an uncertain time horizon for recovery".

It added that Stanmore Coal's share price has been declining since July last year as its operational and financial performance continues to deteriorate.

This share price fall has accelerated recently as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local and global economies, Golden Investments said.

Shares of mainboard-listed Gear closed at 19.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up two cents or 11.3 per cent.