Golden Energy's head of finance and reporting resigns

THE head of finance and reporting at Golden Energy and Resources (Gear), Jill Tan, resigned on Friday to pursue other interests and career opportunities, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing.

Appointed in July 2019, she was responsible for the coal-mining company’s overall financial and tax reporting, including consolidation.

Gear has appointed Chong Yae Yu as acting head of finance and reporting with effect from Friday, until the company finds a suitable replacement for Ms Tan. Ms Chong is the company’s senior general manager of finance.

On May 20, Gear responded to the Singapore Exchange, which had asked why the company had not, in its 2019 annual report, disclosed the remuneration for each of its individual directors and chief executive to the extent required under the code of corporate governance.

The company said “the disclosure of highly confidential and sensitive remuneration information of the Group’s key management personnel may lead to staff poaching by competitors” in the "highly competitive" coal-mining industry.

Gear has been in the thick of making a second attempt at taking over Australia-listed Stanmore Coal. On May 19, Golden Investments, a unit of Gear, raised its stake in Stanmore to 75.33 per cent.

Shares of Gear closed flat at S$0.174 on Friday.