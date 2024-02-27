Goldman Sachs CEO says firm to raise ninth private equity fund

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 10:42 pm
David Solomon says the firm’s goal is to attain mid-teen percentage returns for its global banking and markets business in the medium-term, and project strong margins for its asset and wealth management business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Goldman Sachs

GOLDMAN Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday (Feb 27) the firm will raise its ninth private equity fund this year.

“We’ll launch what we call Capital Partners IX... our next private equity fund, which will be a significant fundraising,” Solomon told investors at a conference in Miami.

He did not disclose the size of the new fund. In 2022, the Wall Street firm closed its eighth private equity fund, raising US$9.7 billion.

Solomon said the firm’s goal was to attain mid-teen percentage returns for its global banking and markets business in the medium-term and projected strong margins for its asset and wealth management business.

He said “a little bit more work” was needed to narrow the focus of the consumer business.

Since 2022, Solomon has significantly scaled back the Goldman’s consumer ambitions by selling assets such as fintech lender GreenSky at a loss. He also shut down unsecured lending.

SEE ALSO

Solomon also said investment banking business was improving from a “super anaemic” period of activity during the second half of 2022 to the first half of 2023.

“It’s gotten better, but it’s not that good,” he said, comparing it with the 10-year average for the business.

“I don’t see any reason why the expectation over the next three years shouldn’t look more like 10-year averages.”

Goldman’s net profit dropped 24 per cent to US$8.52 billion last year, hurt by a slowdown in dealmaking and losses in its consumer business.

Despite the slide, the bank’s board awarded Solomon a 24 per cent pay bump to US$31 million in 2023, citing his moves to “clarify and simplify” Goldman’s strategy. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Private equity

Global banking

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Yanlord records H2 loss of 2 billion yuan; FY23 ‘exceptionally unusual’ with China’s real estate credit crisis, CEO says

JPMorgan CFO expects trading revenue to decline in first quarter

GHY expects 94 million yuan loss following cancelled China football games with Al Nassr

US: Wall St opens flat as traders brace for economic data

Cordlife braces for 25-30% slide to FY23 net profit amid mishandling scandal

Barclays to sell US$1.1 billion of US credit card debt to Blackstone

Breaking News

Most Popular