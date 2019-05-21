You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Goldman Sachs in talks to buy B&B Hotels for 2b euros

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

GOLDMAN Sachs Group is in exclusive discussions to buy the B&B Hotels chain from European buyout firm PAI Partners.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year, PAI Partners said in a statement on Monday, without providing any financial details.

Goldman Sachs is doing the deal through its merchant banking division, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The announcement confirms a Bloomberg News report last week that the Paris-based private equity firm was close to a deal to sell the hotel chain for about two billion euros (S$3.07 billion) to the lender, citing people familiar with the matter.

PAI bought the French hotelier in 2016 in a deal that valued B&B at about 790 million euros, expanding the firm into new markets.

The chain has more than 486 hotels and reported revenue last year of 580 million euros, according to the statement.

It was founded back in 1990 and operates in markets including Europe, Brazil and Morocco.

Goldman's merchant bank is one of the biggest in the world, and the firm had US$20 billion in private equity investments at the end of 2018. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Search for yield sparks surge in emerging market bonds

Lippo Karawaci CEO wants LMIRT to own more non-Lippo assets

Jaguar posts first profit in four quarters amid China woes

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with S'pore logistics startup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening