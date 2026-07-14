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Goldman's profit jumps on trading surge, corporate deal spree

Dealmaking picked up pace and market volatility boosted equities business to a record

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Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 08:48 PM
    • Total profit for the bank was US$6.63 billion, or US$20.98 per share, for the three months ended June 30.
    • Total profit for the bank was US$6.63 billion, or US$20.98 per share, for the three months ended June 30. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Goldman Sachs raked in higher profit in the second quarter as dealmaking picked up pace and market volatility due to the Middle East war boosted equities business to a record.

    Inflation risks, elevated oil prices and uncertainty over the interest-rate path in the US kept investors on edge, resulting in aggressive portfolio reassessment and translating into stronger revenue from equities trading desk.

    SpaceX’s much-anticipated IPO toward the end of the quarter also gave investors an opportunity to trade a company they had long sought access to, which some analysts said may have provided an additional lift to volumes. Goldman was one of the lead underwriters for the IPO.

    The equities business fetched revenue of US$7.42 billion, surging 72 per cent from a year ago. The fixed income, currency and commodities business revenue also jumped 32 per cent to US$4.59 billion.

    “Momentum has accelerated throughout our businesses. Clients are turning to us to lead their most strategic and consequential transactions, which are often the genesis of activity across the franchise,” CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

    Total profit for the bank was US$6.63 billion, or US$20.98 per share, for the three months ended June 30. That compares with US$3.72 billion, or US$10.91 per share, a year earlier.

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    The strong results may provide fresh support for Goldman shares, which have outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index this year but stirred some concerns about how much further the stock can run.

    A surge in US$10-billion-plus “mega-deals” drove global M&A volumes to record levels in the first half of 2026, according to LSEG data, helping investment banks such as Goldman that earn fees from advising on such transactions.

    Goldman’s investment banking fees rose 55 per cent to US$3.40 billion in the quarter, helped by higher stock and debt sales, as well as a stronger advisory arm.

    Corporate dealmaking remained resilient despite the turmoil in the Middle East, driven in part by companies’ efforts to expand and strengthen their AI businesses.

    In May, Goldman’s president John ‌Waldron said the M&A volumes were set to end the year near the record levels seen in 2021.

    Goldman advised on more than US$1 trillion worth of announced mergers and ​acquisitions in the first half of 2026, marking a record pace for ‌any investment bank.

    The results are part of a busy Tuesday lineup of Wall Street earnings that investors will parse for signals on where the economy is headed, and to gauge the outlook for bank stocks, which BofA analysts said had been an “island of stability” even as fears of AI disruption rocked the financial industry.

    Goldman’s peers JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also reported higher quarterly profits.

    Goldman’s asset and wealth management revenue rose 20 per cent to US$4.60 billion, continuing its strong run.

    The bank has pushed for a stronger footing in the business to build a steadier earnings base and reduce its dependence on the trading and investment banking arms, which are more volatile.

    Goldman’s private credit fund, which is part of the asset and wealth management division, has so far bucked the weakness in the industry.

    Private credit players have come under pressure from shareholders looking to redeem their shares, on concerns that AI could disrupt the business models of software companies held in their portfolios.

    GS Credit, however, said earlier this month that second-quarter repurchase requests were below its 5 per cent cap. REUTERS

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