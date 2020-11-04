Government grants cut SIAEC's H1 loss from S$114m to S$19m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, swung into a net loss of S$19 million in the first half of its financial year, the mainboard-listed company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
This is a reversal from the S$87.6 million net...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes