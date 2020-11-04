You are here

Government grants cut SIAEC's H1 loss from S$114m to S$19m

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The number of flights handled by SIAEC's line maintenance unit in Singapore was only 14 per cent the amount handled in the corresponding six-month period last year.
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, swung into a net loss of S$19 million in the first half of its financial year, the mainboard-listed company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This is a reversal from the S$87.6 million net...

