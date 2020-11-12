Government reliefs help SBS stay in the black for Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PUBLIC transport operator SBS Transit on Wednesday posted a 3.3 per cent dip in net profit to S$19.36 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30.
Without the Covid-19 government reliefs, it would have recorded an operating loss of S$4.04 million.
Revenue for the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes