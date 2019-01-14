You are here

Grab inks one-year rewards tie-up with CapitaLand

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 2:04 PM
RIDE-HAILING company Grab is partnering property group CapitaLand for a one-year loyalty programme tie-up.

Starting on Monday, Grab users in Singapore can convert their GrabRewards points into STAR$ (CapitaLand reward points). This gives users access to perks such as CapitaVouchers, on top of existing benefits from GrabRewards merchants.

Merchants who are onboard the CapitaStar programme will also have access to Grab’s large user base, while CapitaStar members will be able to enjoy Grab perks such as Grab promo codes.

Grab will also work with CapitaLand to introduce GrabPay’s cashless payment system to stores in its CapitaLand malls.

Gary Wong, head of GrabPay Singapore, said: “We look forward to having CapitaLand merchants join over 7,000 merchants in Singapore who accept GrabPay.”

In December 2018, Grab announced a partnership with AsiaMalls to make GrabPay the preferred payment service provider across AsiaMalls’ network of six heartland shopping malls beginning in January this year.

