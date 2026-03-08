The resolution, if passed, would double the voting power per Class B ordinary share from 45 to 90 votes

Grab says maintaining Anthony Tan’s majority voting power "is a prerequisite for satisfying the regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore”. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Grab will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Mar 24 on a special resolution to double the votes attached to its “super-voting” Class B shares.

The move could raise founder and group chief executive officer Anthony Tan’s voting power in the company to as high as 74.9 per cent, assuming there is no conversion of Class B shares into Class A ones, which carry one vote per share.

The special resolution proposes to increase the number of votes attached to Class B shares – held by Tan and other key figures at Grab – from 45 votes per share to 90 votes, based on a circular sent to shareholders on Friday (Mar 6) and seen by The Business Times.