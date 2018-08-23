You are here

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 3:40 PM
GRAB is tapping SP Group’s fast-charging network to power up 200 new fast-charging electric vehicles (EV).

Grab planned to roll out the new EVs progressively in Singapore from early 2019.  It said that the drivers for these new EVs will enjoy preferential EV charging rates from SP’s charging stations island-wide.  By its estimate, these drivers can expect to earn up to 25 per cent more in daily income compared to those on a regular petrol vehicle and up to 20 per cent more daily income compared to a hybrid vehicle.

This arrangement with Grab also marks SP’s first fleet partnership since it unveiled in June plans to build Singapore’s largest and fastest public EV charging network. SP has committed to build 500 publicly accessible charging points, comprising both DC (direct current) and AC (alternating current) chargers by 2020.

Grab and SP will study EV usage patterns and behaviours to improve the accessibility and utilisation of EV charging stations. SP plans to install its charging points in convenient locations, many within close-proximity to coffee shops and food outlets to allow Grab’s driver-partners to match their charging time with meal and driving breaks.

SP Group’s venue partners will also offer discounted parking to EV drivers using SP’s charging network. Each new EV is touted as capable of travelling up to 400 kilometres per charge at an SP’s station. 

