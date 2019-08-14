You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech H1 after-tax profit halves to S$1.52m

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 10:54 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MANUFACTURING service provider Grand Venture Technology, which made its Catalist debut in January this year, reported after-tax profit of S$1.52 million for the half-year ended June 30, down 47 per cent from S$3.96 million in the year-ago period.

But Grand Venture noted that in this first half of the year, it incurred non-recurring expenses of S$805,000 related to enhancing its capabilities, and listing compliance expenses of S$187,000.

Revenue for the first-half fell 17 per cent to S$18.1 million, down from S$21.8 million. This was due to a 43.8 per cent fall in semiconductor revenue to S$9.72 million. Sales from Grand Venture's "life sciences, electronics, and others" business segment rose 83.1 per cent to S$8.35 million.

Earnings per share for the first-half were 0.67 Singapore cent, compared with 1.54 Singapore cents for the year-ago period. No dividend was declared "as the group wishes to reserve its cash resources for business growth".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Grand Venture said that despite the softer demand in semiconductors, it remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the industry's future growth, adding: "The group is making concerted efforts to navigate the current market dynamics to stay ahead of the competition, and also expects to further benefit from its diversification strategy by reaching out to new customers in new sectors."

Grand Venture shares closed unchanged at 21.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday before the results release.

Companies & Markets

KS Energy posts wider Q2 net loss of S$59.8m on write-off of assets

Chasen Holdings Q1 net profit plunges 81.2% to S$280,000

mDR Q2 net profit trebles to S$1.69m on higher revenue

Asian Pay TV Trust declares 0.3 S cent DPU for Q2

Abterra Q2 net loss widens to S$1.39m on revenue slide

Hiap Seng posts Q1 net loss of S$2.1m, proposes rights issue

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly