You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech in talks with third party for potential share subscription

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 9:23 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

GRAND Venture Technology on Monday said it is in discussions with a third party regarding a potential subscription of new shares in the company.

The Catalist-listed manufacturing service provider also understands that the third party is in talks to potentially acquire shares from certain existing shareholders.

Grand Venture Tech said in a bourse filing that discussions are ongoing and the company has not made any decision or entered into any definitive agreements for the possible subscription.

It said there is no certainty or assurance that these discussions will progress beyond the current stage. It added that it will release a further announcement if there are any material developments which warrant disclosure according to obligations under listing rules.

Grand Venture on Monday night requested to lift a trading halt it called in the afternoon. The counter was trading 8.6 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$0.38 as at 9.04am on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 09:27 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's cash balance hits fresh high as c.bank keeps support for economy

[TOKYO] The balance of money circulating in Japan's economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in...

Jan 5, 2021 09:23 AM
Government & Economy

Australia job advertisements climb to 18-month high in December

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements jumped to an 18-month peak in December, recovering steep losses during the...

Jan 5, 2021 09:22 AM
Garage

Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18b merger: sources

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-...

Jan 5, 2021 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.22...

Jan 5, 2021 09:18 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street lower as virus clusters expand

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as tougher...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Philippine bourse to aim for more Reits and IPOs this year on hopes of post-Covid recovery

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for