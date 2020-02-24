You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech posts 34% drop in FY2019 after-tax profit

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 8:33 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

GRAND Venture Technology on Monday posted profit after tax of S$3.1 million for the full year ended Dec 31, down 33.9 per cent from S$4.69 million a year ago.

The manufacturing service provider, which listed on the Catalist board in January 2019, saw revenue shrink 2.3 per cent to S$40.1 million, mainly due to lower takings in its main semiconductor segment. The semiconductor industry is facing softer near-term demand in response to global trade tensions, resulting in lower revenue in all of the group's geographical markets.

The fall was partially offset by a 57.7 per cent rise in sales from the life science, electronics and others segment to S$16.2 million from S$10.3 million a year ago. This was driven by increased customer orders after Grand Venture received first article approvals from certain customers in FY2019.

Earnings per share were 1.34 Singapore cents compared with 2.67 cents for the previous year. No dividend was declared.

The group said it maintains an optimistic view of the growth prospects for the semiconductor industry and life science and electronics market in the mid to long term, but remains cautious amid the uncertain global economic outlook due to US-China trade tensions and the Covid-19 outbreak.

SEE ALSO

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

Grand Venture said it is still assessing the impact of the outbreak on the group and its Chinese subsidiary Grand Venture Technology (Suzhou) (GVTSZ), which manufactures supply for the company in Singapore. In the event that production at GVTSZ is affected by measures and restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, Grand Venture is able to shift production to its Singapore and Malaysia facilities to ensure minimal disruption.

GVTSZ's external sales as a percentage of the group's revenue in FY2019 were approximately 3 per cent, and sales contribution from customers in China constituted less than 10 per cent of group revenue in the same year.

"Due to the above reasons, management estimates that the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the operations and financial performance of the Group will not be significant," Grand Venture said.

"Notwithstanding that, the Group will stay vigilant on the development of the situation and will be responsive to act on any unforeseen circumstances arising from the impact of the disease."

Grand Venture shares last closed unchanged at 27 Singapore cents on Feb 17.

Companies & Markets

Forise International says it expects higher loss for FY2019

JEP Holdings FY2019 net profit nearly triples to S$6.5m

Ascendas Reit sells Changi warehouse to Hao Mart for S$20.3m

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore; 2 others discharged

[SINGAPORE] Two more people with the coronavirus disease were discharged and one new case was confirmed by the...

Feb 24, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Forise International says it expects higher loss for FY2019

FORISE International Limited expects to report a significantly higher loss for the financial year ended Dec 31, the...

Feb 24, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

JEP Holdings FY2019 net profit nearly triples to S$6.5m

JEP Holdings nearly tripled its FY2019 net profit to S$6.5 million from S$2.2 million a year ago, on the back of...

Feb 24, 2020 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit sells Changi warehouse to Hao Mart for S$20.3m

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is selling a two-storey ramp-up warehouse building along Changi South...

Feb 24, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

REAL estate agency APAC Realty on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly