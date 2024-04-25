The Business Times

Great Eastern chairman appeals for patience as shareholders fume over share price ‘disaster’

Board will take into account their concerns and look into their suggestions, says Soon Tit Koon

Tan Nai Lun

Published Thu, Apr 25, 2024 · 08:43 PM
GREAT Eastern Holdings (GEH) chairman Soon Tit Koon has appealed for shareholders to remain patient as the board continues to work on boosting returns.

Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of OCBC’s insurance arm on Thursday (Apr 25), Soon said that GEH’s board has heard its shareholders’ concerns of falling returns, and will look into the suggestions they provided.

“If the share price has not (met your expectations), we seek your understanding and we appeal for your patience,” said Soon, who was appointed as chairman in April 2023.

