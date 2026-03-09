Great Eastern names OCBC director Andrew Khoo as chairman-designate

He assumes the chairmanship on Apr 15, succeeding incumbent chair Soon Tit Koon

Dr Andrew Khoo is currently a member of Great Eastern’s executive, nominating and remuneration committees, as well as a director of OCBC, Great Eastern’s parent, and of the Bank of Ningbo, a Chinese bank associated with OCBC. PHOTO: OCBC WEBSITE

[SINGAPORE] OCBC-owned insurer Great Eastern has appointed Andrew Khoo, a director on the board of its parent company, as chairman of its board with effect from Apr 15, the bank said in a bourse filing on Monday (Mar 9).

Dr Khoo, 62, who has also been on Great Eastern’s board since Sep 8, 2025, succeeds Great Eastern’s current chairman Soon Tit Koon.

Soon has served on Great Eastern’s board since January 2016, and will retire from board leadership at the insurer’s upcoming annual general meeting on Apr 14, after a three-year tenure as chairman.

He said: “It is an appropriate time for me to hand over the helm of the board to new leadership so as to bring in fresh perspectives to steer the Great Eastern Group into its next chapter.

“I am confident that under the leadership of Dr Andrew Khoo, the Great Eastern Group will continue its trajectory of growth and excellence,” said Soon, who is also the non-executive chairman of Great Eastern’s principal insurance subsidiaries in Singapore – Great Eastern Life and Great Eastern General Insurance.

Dr Khoo is currently a member of Great Eastern’s executive, nominating and remuneration committees, as well as a director on the board of OCBC, Great Eastern’s parent.

The former adjunct professor at the National University of Singapore’s Business School was with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for 22 years until 2019. His last held office at the central bank was that of deputy managing director for corporate development.

Great Eastern said: “The board, having considered the recommendations of the nominating committee, and having assessed Dr Khoo’s qualifications, track record, age, experience, capabilities and skills, is of the view that he has the requisite experience and attributes to assume the duties and responsibilities of chairman.”

Great Eastern shares closed Monday 1.1 per cent or S$0.18 lower at S$15.73, before the news.