VIRUS OUTBREAK

Great Eastern offering 1,000 jobs, places for interns and trainees

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

Great Eastern Holdings is offering vacancies, traineeships and internships to give job seekers, graduates and students opportunities amid the economic and employment uncertainty brought about by Covid-19, it said on Tuesday.
Singapore

GREAT Eastern Holdings is offering vacancies, traineeships and internships to give job seekers, graduates and students opportunities amid the economic and employment uncertainty brought about by Covid-19, it said on Tuesday.

Up to 1,000 vacancies will be available for...

