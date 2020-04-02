You are here

Great Eastern offers customers 6-month grace period, instalment plans for payments

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 8:54 AM
Rachel Chia

GREAT Eastern is offering a six-month grace period for life insurance premium payments, for Singapore customers whose incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Customers whose premium due dates or policy renewal dates fall between April 1 and Sept 30 are eligible, the insurance arm of OCBC said on Wednesday night.

Great Eastern is also offering a similar deferred premium payment programme for Malaysian policyholders.

Meanwhile, businesses that own its general insurance policies can also apply for instalment plans.

The moves follow a wider announcement on Tuesday by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on how relief measures should be structured to allow a pause on debt or insurance payments for those hit with a sharp loss of income.

MAS's media statement, which also represented the Life Insurance Association and the General Insurance Association, said owners of life and health insurance policies will be allowed to defer premium payments for up to six months while maintaining insurance coverage.

As for general insurance, both individuals and corporates can seek out instalment payment plans while retaining insurance protection, the statement added.

Great Eastern shares fell S$0.17 or 1 per cent to S$17.60 at Wednesday's close, before the announcement.

