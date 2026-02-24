Great Eastern Q4 profit up 79% at S$241.4 million

The board proposes final dividend of S$0.30 per share for the financial year ended December

For FY2025, profit from the shareholders’ fund surges 48% on the year to S$390.9 million. PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN

[SINGAPORE] Great Eastern posted a net profit of S$241.4 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up 79 per cent from S$134.8 million in the year-ago period.

This brought its full-year earnings to S$1.2 billion for FY2025, an increase of 21 per cent from S$995.3 million in FY2024.

The OCBC-owned insurer on Tuesday (Feb 24) attributed the increase to favourable investment performance, which was further supported by continued earnings emergence from existing in-force portfolio.

For the full year, Great Eastern posted a net profit of S$1.2 billion, an increase of 21 per cent from S$995.3 million in FY2024. This was attributed to robust investment results from the shareholders’ fund, supported by continued earnings emergence from its in-force portfolio.

For FY2025, profit from the shareholders’ fund surged 48 per cent on the year to S$390.9 million, from S$264.6 million. Earnings per share were up 20 per cent to S$1.26.

For the fourth quarter, new business embedded value (NBEV) rose 25 per cent on the year to S$241 million, from S$193.4 million. NBEV for FY2025 climbed 19 per cent to S$739.7 million, from S$621.5 million.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The insurer noted that NBEV growth remained “robust”, despite a decline in total weighted new sales (TWNS). It was supported by an improved sales mix and strong sales performance in Singapore amid new product innovations introduced during the year, and channel growth from financial advisers and bancassurance.

Great Eastern said it reshaped its product mix for Singapore, broadening its suite of solutions and deepening customer engagement. This included the launch of 18 products, including several market-first offerings.

TWNS for Q4 stood at S$453.7 million, up 5 per cent from S$432.7 million in the year-ago period. However, full-year TWNS declined 15 per cent to S$1.5 billion, from S$1.8 billion.

The decline was in line with a “strategic shift away from short-term single-premium products towards a more diversified range of longer-term product offerings”, said the insurer.

The board declared a final dividend of S$0.30 per share for the financial year ended December, versus a final dividend of S$0.45 for the year prior.

Together with the interim dividend of S$0.25 per share, paid in September, total dividends for FY2025 amounted to S$0.55 per share – subject to approval at Great Eastern’s annual general meeting on Apr 14.

The counter ended Monday 1.1 per cent or S$0.18 higher at S$15.96.