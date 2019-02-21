You are here
Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to S$137m on market volatility
Shareholders fund's investments register loss of S$45.4 million; operating profit from insurance business up 5%
Singapore
GREAT Eastern reported on Wednesday a 68 per cent fall in net profit for the fourth quarter, roiled by volatile market conditions.
Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018 stood at S$136.9 million, down from S$426.8 million for the same period a year ago.
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg