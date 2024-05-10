Great Eastern shares jump 39% as OCBC mounts S$1.4 billion privatisation bid at S$25.60 per share
OCBC chief executive says the privatisation is a natural progression
OCBC : O39 0% has made a voluntary unconditional general offer of S$1.4 billion for the remaining 11.56 per cent stake in Great Eastern : G07 0% that it does not own, with the aim to delist its insurance arm.
The offer price of S$25.60 per share represents a 36.9 per cent premium over Great Eastern’s last traded price of S$18.70 before the offer announcement. It is, however, at a 30 per cent discount to Great Eastern’s embedded value per share of S$36.59 as at Dec 31, 2023.
The privatisation aims to strengthen OCBC’s business pillars of banking, wealth management and insurance, as well as optimise its capital to enhance shareholder returns, said the bank in the morning.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
Great Eastern shares jump 39% as OCBC mounts S$1.4 billion privatisation bid at S$25.60 per share
GuocoLand sells its stake in Eco World International for S$61 million
Genting Singapore nearly doubles Q1 net profit to S$247.4 million on CNY tourism spending
Mapletree Logistics Trust to sell Tuas warehouse for S$10.5 million
Keppel sells stake in Dyna-Mac for S$100 million
STI climbs 0.8% on Friday, tracking regional rally