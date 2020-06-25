You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to pump US$70m into fintech Axiata Digital's expansion plans

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 7:53 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

GREAT Eastern will make a US$70 million investment in Axiata Digital’s financial-services business to “participate in Axiata’s growing fintech expansion plans in the region”, said Great Eastern's group chief executive Khor Hock Seng on Thursday.

The investment will be made via a newly created holding company Boost Holdings, which will be wholly-owned by Axiata Digital, the digital arm of Axiata Group. With the investment, Great Eastern will have a 21.875 per cent in Boost; Axiata Digital Services will hold the remaining stake.

Boost is a Malaysia-based e-wallet and lifestyle app with over 7.5 million users and 170,000 merchant touchpoints.

Proceeds from the investment will fund expansion plans for Axiata Digital’s digital financial services (DFS) business over the next year in Malaysia and the region; this expansion includes securing Boost’s upcoming plans to develop its ecosystem of merchants and customers, and enhancing micro-financing and micro-insurance digital financing provider Aspirasi’s credit-scoring technology.

This comes amid expectations that demand and interest for digitisation will grow exponentially following the Covid-19 crisis, said Axiata Digital. Customers and merchants expect better protection measures, along with affordable and more flexible financing solutions to respond with operational resilience in weathering tough economic conditions.

SEE ALSO

Yoma eyes controlling stake in Wave Money in US$76.5m deal

Said Mr Khor: “Axiata’s focus on providing financial services for the under-served, unbanked and under-insured customer segment also resonates with our business strategy.”

“By leveraging Axiata’s network and digital capabilities and partnering with them, we want to grow our reach into new customer segments to provide for their financial needs and ultimately improve their lives. We are excited to have the opportunity to strengthen our collaboration to deliver more value to its growing customer base by providing our protection and insurance solutions for better financial security and peace of mind,” he said.

In addition to Boost and Aspirasi, Axiata Digital’s DFS business will include Boost Indonesia and Trust Axiata Digital (a joint venture with a local bank in Bangladesh). Axiata Digital's DFS will also serve as a launchpad for bringing digital financial services to other Axiata markets.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Japfa hit by weaker demand for poultry in Indonesia amid Covid-19

TSH reopens two bar outlets, expects to report loss for HY2020

TSH reopens two bar outlets, expects to report loss for HY2020

Spindex to expand operations in Vietnam through JV

Southern Alliance Mining to debut on Catalist board

Hong Leong Finance reopens more branches, SME centres, encourages going digital

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 09:28 PM
Consumer

Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs in CEO's plan to shrink company

[OHIO] Macy's will cut about 3,900 corporate and management jobs to slash costs in an effort to weather the long-...

Jun 25, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa hit by weaker demand for poultry in Indonesia amid Covid-19

AGRI-FOOD player Japfa said on Thursday that while its supply chain has not been significantly impacted by Covid-19...

Jun 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

US layoffs stay high as weak demand lingers despite businesses reopening

[WASHINGTON] Weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers, keeping new applications for unemployment...

Jun 25, 2020 08:44 PM
Government & Economy

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

[WASHINGTON] Markets for stocks and other risky assets could suffer a second swoon if the coronavirus spreads more...

Jun 25, 2020 08:43 PM
Government & Economy

Swedish expert who doubted face masks reconsiders their use

[STOCKHOLM] The scientist behind Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy said he's willing to reconsider using face...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.