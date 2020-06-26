Great Eastern to pump US$70m into fintech Axiata Digital's expansion plans

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GREAT Eastern will make a US$70 million investment in Axiata Digital's financial-services business to "participate in Axiata's growing fintech expansion plans in the region", said Great Eastern's group chief executive Khor Hock Seng on Thursday.
