You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Green Build buys columbarium niches in Seoul, raises S$2.4m in convertible bond issuance

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 8:38 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

GREEN Build Technology on Tuesday evening said that it has signed an asset purchase agreement with Yea Eun Columbarium to buy niches in Yea Eun Columbarium in Seoul, South Korea, with a ballpark indicative value of S$5.6 million.

The amount is subject to valuation. The company said it will commission Crowe Horwath First Trust Appraisal to conduct the valuation on the assets.The vendor is a South Korea incorporated private company in the business of managing the Yea Eun Columbarium in Seoul.

Green Build said it will issue to the vendor about 27.78 million new shares in the company amounting to S$5 million at S$0.18 each, which is the volume-weighted average price per share on the last full market day preceding the signing of the agreement. The number of shares to be issued for the acquisition makes up about one-tenth of the company's enlarged share capital. 

Green Build said it believes the acquisition is "beneficial" as it provides an additional revenue stream for the company, which has been exploring different additional revenue streams to increase its revenue for a period of time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The company was approached by the vendor with a proposal to invest in the assets. The company notes that the vendor is offering a 10 per cent discount on the sale price relative to the valuation of the assets.

"The board has commissioned the investment committee to study the feasibility of such an investment and understands that the Korean government has been advocating cremation as an alternative to burials. There is also an increase in the need for cremation facilities due to the ageing population in the Republic of Korea."

It added that the assets are situated near Seoul and five other major cities, and is open to the public with no restrictions as to religion or community.

Green Build also has the option to require the vendor to purchase up to 50 per cent of the assets by way of cash payment at the price that it acquired them for. The put option is exercisable from the second-year anniversary of the completion of the deal. Upon completion, the vendor will also hold the assets for the company as an agent and help in selling the assets on the instructions of the company. 

Separately, Green Build has signed a subscription agreement with Kim Kwang Seun - a South Korean investor introduced to the company by a common business associate - who has agreed to subscribe for a convertible bond issued by the company with a principal sum of S$2.5 million.

Mr Kim is in the business of private equity investments. The interest payable is 6 per cent per annum on the outstanding bonds.

Assuming that the convertible shares are fully converted, the number of conversion shares will be 15.4 million, about 5.9 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital of the company.

After one year, the investor can convert 30 per cent of the bonds into shares at an initial conversion price of S$0.162, which is a 10 per cent discount to per-share price of the columbarium consideration shares; after two years, he can convert up to 100 per cent of the bonds.

Green Build said it chose to issue the bonds "to improve the company’s financial position". The estimated net proceeds from the issuance will be about S$2.4 million and will be used for the working capital purposes of the company.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

Singapore, African firms seal deals, eye new markets at business forum

Understanding comprehensive income, comprehensively

Wing Tai Holdings posts S$129.8m earnings for Q4

IHH's Q2 net profit falls 48% on absence of one-off gain

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

Aug 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening