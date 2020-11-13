You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Green shoots for Singtel, but virus recovery still unclear

Excluding exceptional items, underlying net profit in H1 slips by 36.2% to S$837m in spite of q-o-q pick-up
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20201113_SINGTEL_4324986.jpg
Singtel says it plans to review its dividend policy at the end of the financial year.
BT FILE PHOTO
Singtel

Singapore

SINGTEL'S management has not yet pinned down a turnaround trajectory for the mainboard-listed telco, despite calling itself "encouraged" by the latest quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth.

Still, the board has approved an interim dividend of 5.1 Singapore cents a share - down from 6.8 cents a year ago - which will be paid on Jan 15, 2021, after books closure on Nov 30.

Singtel on Thursday posted a net profit of S$466.1 million for the six months ended Sept 30, reversing a net loss of S$127 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to lower one-off losses compared with a year ago, from Singtel's S$1.93 billion pre-tax share of an exceptional provision by Indian telco associate Bharti Airtel.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But with exceptional items excluded, underlying net profit slipped by 36.2 per cent to S$837 million.

Operating revenue was down by 10.2 per cent to S$7.42 billion, with Singtel blaming structural headwinds from a fixed-line migration in Australia onto the lower-margin national broadband network (NBN) resale.

The fall in top line also came on a drop in equipment sales, as well as lower prepaid mobile revenue and a decline in higher-margin roaming traffic amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graph

Outgoing Singtel chief executive Chua Sock Koong noted a q-o-q improvement from the April-to-June trough, but described the pick-up as "still quite tentative".

"Fingers crossed, if you don't see a significant deterioration in sentiment for whatever reason, we would expect the revenue recovery to continue," she told an earnings briefing. "Whether we would exceed the pre-pandemic levels is still to be seen."

Revenue fell largely across the board, with continuing erosion in enterprise carriage. Consumer postpaid mobile average revenue per user in Singapore, another key metric, slid 26 per cent year on year to S$29.

Still, the quarter-on-quarter trend also showed broad-based recovery, including a return to profitability by the group digital life segment, which had been loss-making in the first three months.

Singtel would not give a guidance on outlook, except to state that dividends from regional associates will be around S$1.3 billion and capital expenditure, including for 5G networks, will come to around S$2.2 billion.

When asked about potential topline uplift from the launch of 5G services, Ms Chua told the briefing that "we do expect higher revenues coming from 5G customers, but connectivity alone is not the 5G game" as new revenue sources are needed.

The directors have also approved the adoption of a scrip dividend scheme and the application of the scheme to the interim dividend.

The interim payout amounts to nearly all of the group's underlying earnings for the first half, although the full-year dividends are not expected to exceed underlying net profit.

Singtel added that it would review its dividend policy at the end of the financial year, "when there is more clarity on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the group's businesses".

Citi analyst Arthur Pineda said in a report that, without roaming, revenues are not likely to normalise in the second half of the financial year "but we do see momentum moving in the right direction" as the worst is past.

The counter closed flat at S$2.23 on Thursday, after results were out.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawmaker resignations a 'challenge' to authority: China

[HONG KONG] China warned on Thursday that the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "...

Nov 13, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi prince vows 'iron fist' against extremists after attacks

[RIYADH] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged on Thursday to strike extremists with an "iron fist", a day...

Nov 13, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Obama likens India opposition figure to inept student

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama in his memoir has likened Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi to a...

Nov 13, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese...

Nov 13, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum

[PARIS] European and world leaders on Thursday said insisted that when Covid-19 vaccines are launched they should be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for