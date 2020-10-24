You are here

Growth stock rally leaves even more room for disappointment

AS NETFLIX shareholders found out to their dismay this week, lofty global growth stock valuations can come back to bite, when a company's outlook is not bullish enough to back them up.

Since 2002, the MSCI AC World Growth Index has about doubled the return of its value counterpart, yet its relative earnings expectations have failed to grow at a similar pace.

That means a significant valuation gap has emerged between the two types of stocks, one that is not necessarily justified by higher relative earnings growth.

That leaves growth stocks vulnerable to a sharp valuation correction should investors become disappointed.

Netflix falls short on new subscribers as pandemic boost fizzles

Netflix fell about 7 per cent on Wednesday after missing Wall Street's estimates for subscribers, renewing doubts about its ability to maintain growth.

About 15 per cent of the companies in the Bloomberg World Index have reported so far this season, showed data compiled by Bloomberg.

More than 80 per cent of firms in the traditional growth sector - technology - have beaten earnings estimates, it showed.

But traders have been unimpressed despite the positive reporting.

The average one-day price move for tech companies that have reported was -0.4 per cent, the data showed.

And for those that disappointed, the share price reaction has been more severe.

International Business Machines Corp shares slumped

6.5 per cent on Tuesday - the most in four months - after failing to provide an earnings outlook.

Citrix Systems fell more than 7 per cent on Thursday to the lowest since March, after cloud growth lagged investor expectations.

"Optimism is fraying at the edges with recent disappointing earnings results beginning to undermine the growth qualities of US information technology (IT)," Societe Generale strategist Albert Edwards said in a note.

"Woe betide any stock that profit-warns, making the market realise it has been fooled, having wrongly valued it as a growth stock," he added. BLOOMBERG

