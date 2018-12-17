You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GS Holdings buys F&B operator for S$3.6 million

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 11:40 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

GS Holdings, an investment holding company of dishware washing and cleaning services, on Monday said that it has signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Ang Siew Kiock to buy Hao Kou Wei, a company in the business of letting and operating food courts, coffee shops and eating houses, for S$3.6 million.

Ms Ang, the sole shareholder and director of the target company, is also the spouse of GS Holdings’ executive chairman and CEO, Pang Pok. 

Hao Kou Wei currently has one wholly owned subsidiary, Rasa Sayang Village, which was set up for the purposes of acquiring Rasa Rasa @ Kampung Changi Restaurant which operates a halal eating house at Changi Village.

"As the proposed acquisition contemplates the group’s growth into the food and beverage industry, (it) is a potential expansion of the group’s existing business which may or may not be a material change to the risk profile of the group," GS Holdings said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

RHT Capital has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to provide an opinion on whether the acquisition is on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of the company and its minority shareholders. Thereaafter, the audit committee will also give its take.

An extraordinary general meeting will also be held to seek shareholders’ approval for the deal.

There was no independent valuation conducted on the target group. Based on the audited financial statement of the target for FY2017, the net tangible asset value as at end-December 2017 was S$597,281. The target firm also made a profit before tax of S$627,664 in FY2017.

Thirty per cent of the consideration will be made in cash, and the remainder by an issuance of 14 million new shares in the company at S$0.18 each, equivalent to the volume weighted average price of S$0.18 per Share for trades done on the Singapore Exchange on Dec 14, the last full market day before the agreement date.

GS Holdings said that the deal is an acquisition opportunity that will enhance value for shareholders, as the company will expand its presence in the food and beverage industry beyond its existing dishware washing and cleaning related business, which currently focuses on the cleaning needs in the food and beverage industry in Singapore. This will likely also generate further investor interest in the company.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening