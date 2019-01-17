You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GS Holdings forms JV to expand into F&B business

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 10:35 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CENTRALISED dishwasher firm GS Holdings announced that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with individual Zhang Li Ying to expand into the food and beverage (F&B) business.

The JV, known as Wish Hospitality Holdings, has an existing issued and paid-up share capital of S$100 comprising 100 ordinary shares. As at the date of this announcement, the JV partner Ms Zhang is the sole shareholder of the firm.

Ms Zhang is a director and the sole shareholder of Marvel Earn Limited, one of the placees under the placement announced on Dec 17 last  year. As at the date of this announcement, Marvel Earn holds 6.9 million shares, representing approximately 4.93 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of GS Holdings.

The JV company will principally be engaged in the procurement and management of F&B business, distribution, wholesale, trading, retail, import and export of food products and equipment, and the provision of other related products and services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the JV agreement, GS Holdings will subscribe for new shares in the JV company, after which it will hold an 80 per cent stake while the JV partner will hold 20 per cent.

The consideration for the subscription shares is S$400, will be satisfied fully in cash, and will be funded by internal sources of funds.

As the JV company was only recently incorporated and has not commenced operations nor own any assets, the book value and net tangible asset value of the subscription shares are zero. No valuation of the subscription shares has been commissioned.

According to GS Holdings, the company's entry into the JV is beneficial to the group as it provides the group with a further opportunity to expand its F&B business as well as grow its operations locally and into new geographical locations at a relatively small investment amount.

"In addition, by leveraging on the strong network, experience and expertise of the JV partner, the company's entry into the Joint Venture Agreement provides a strategic platform for the company to execute its expansion plans," it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Companies & Markets

AGV Group seeks 2-month extension for holding of AGM

OUE Lippo Healthcare obtains final arbitration award against individual David Lin

Keppel Capital's fund closes at US$1.1b, exceeds targets

Sias chief calls for answers as Hyflux debt revamp drags on

Frasers Commercial Trust: In talks with various prospective tenants to lease space at Alexandra Technopark

S&P assigns Swiss biotech Lonza BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening